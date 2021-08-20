Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for beginners to increase accuracy, hit headshots, and move fast

Free Fire is a top-rated title in the battle royale genre, having recently crossed over a billion downloads on the Google Play Store. Players can equip various weapons, ranging from assault rifles to shotguns, and enjoy other immersive in-game elements.

Users will see more improvement in their skills and gameplay with good sensitivity settings. Such settings play a vital role in rank climbing and generally becoming better at the game.

Free Fire sensitivity settings for better accuracy and headshots

The game allows gamers to make various necessary changes to lots of in-game settings. With a good set of sensitivity settings, they can enjoy significant enhancement in gameplay.

Here are the best sensitivity settings for beginners to increase headshots and have better accuracy and faster movement:

Free Fire sensitivity for beginners to improve accuracy and headshots

General: 90 – 100

Red Dot: 90 – 100

2x Scope: 80 – 90

4x Scope: 75 – 80

Sniper Scope: 60

Free Look: 65

Players are recommended to make some minor changes while applying these sensitivity settings. The touch response differs from device to device, and they might feel that the new sensitivity settings are not up to the mark.

To counter this issue, users can make +5 or -5 tweaks to these sensitivity settings.

Tips to improve accuracy and headshots

1) Practice in Training Grounds

The Free Fire training grounds (Image via ff.garena.com)

The first tip to get better in Free Fire is to practice on the training grounds. Gamers can head to the training ground to master the newly applied sensitivity settings. It will help them to get better at drag and shooting.

Players will eventually hit more headshots and will have better accuracy. Once they develop muscle memory for new sensitivities, users can play ranked matches in Clash Squad and other modes.

2) Change custom HUD

Custom HUD in Free Fire (Image via LEGENDARY SMASHER YT)

Free Fire also provides the option to change the custom HUD layout. It helps players improve their reflex and reaction timing.

To change the custom HUD, users can go to the Settings menu. After that, they can select the custom HUD option to make the necessary changes.

