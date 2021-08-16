How to get emotes in Free Fire: Paid and free methods explained

Free Fire has become a fan favorite title in the battle royale category. With its exciting dynamics, the game offers HD quality graphics even on low-end devices. The title is free to download on leading app stores and has received more than a billion downloads on the Google Play Store.

Players can make their gameplay much more enjoyable with attractive emotes. They can use these items to have fun with friends, communicate, and tease enemies.

Paid and free methods for emotes in Free Fire

Free ways to obtain emotes in Free Fire

1) Redeem codes

The Free Fire redeem code website

The best way to get free emotes in Free Fire is by redeeming codes. Garena introduces lots of such codes that reward players with various rewards.

These rewards include weapon skins, outfits, and emotes at no cost. Users need to stay updated about these redeem codes and can use them on the official website.

2) Events

Free Fire events (Image via Pinterest)

The second method to get free emotes in Free Fire is from events. There are daily events available that offer free rewards. Players need to complete the required tasks to get these rewards, which also include emotes for free.

These events are also announced on Free Fire's social media pages.

Paid ways to obtain emotes in Free Fire

From Elite Pass

Free Fire Elite Pass emotes

The Elite Pass is an excellent means to get high-quality emotes. Gamers can purchase the Elite or Fire Pass with the help of diamonds.

Upon completing daily Elite Pass missions, they can gain higher ranks. In this way, players can receive lots of legendary emotes.

From characters

Free Fire character emotes

Free Fire has over 40 different characters, many of who have special emotes that look very cool. Users can purchase these characters with the help of diamonds and gold to equip them.

This way, they can get their hands on some significant emotes in their inventory.

From the Store with diamonds

Free Fire emote collection

The last paid method to get emotes in Free Fire is from the in-game store. Players can head to the Collection section of the game to see which emotes are available.

These emote are purchasable with diamonds or available via in-game bundles.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Ravi Iyer