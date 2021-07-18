Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for easy aiming and headshots on Android devices

Free Fire by Garena is a highly played battle royale survival games, with a massive following across the world. The title offers high-quality graphics and regular events which keep players engaged.

Android is one of the most used and cheapest platforms to play games. A considerable part of the gaming community plays the game on these smartphones. To do well in such games and on these devices, finding the proper in-game sensitivity is key, which is discussed below.

Free Fire sensitivity settings for better gameplay, including more headshots

Players looking to improve their aim and accuracy need to change their sensitivity settings, which helps get better reaction timing and reflexes. With proper sensitivity, they will be able to control the recoil of different weapons much more easily.

The maps in Free Fire are much smaller as compared to other BR titles. Hence, there are more possibilities of gamers engaging in gunfights in close quarters.

In a 1v1 battle, it is crucial to have a good aim and connect more headshots. Here are the best sensitivity settings that players can use in close-range combat for more headshots and better aim:

Free Fire sensitivity settings for headshots in close-range

General: 100

Red Dot: 80

2X Scope: 70

4X Scope: 60

AWM Scope: 50

Free Look: 58

However, players who are pushing ranks to higher leagues prefer mid-range battles. The following sensitivity settings will help them connect more headshots in such combat situations.

Free Fire sensitivity settings for headshots in mid-range

General: 100

Red Dot: 80

2X Scope: 90

4X Scope: 88

AWM Scope: 588

Free Look: 60

Important tip: It is not advised to copy these sensitivity settings and start playing the game. As the touch response rate differs on Android devices, players can set them as a base and work to find their unique set sensitivity settings. They can make the necessary changes in the discussed settings to get the perfect sensitivity for their devices.

Note: This article shows the author's personal views.

