Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for Hayato

Active ability characters are preferred in Garena Free Fire due to their ability to dominate the crucial moments of a match. DJ Alok, K, Skyler, Wukong, and Dimitri are among some of the best characters in Free Fire that minimize the skill requirement for players while enriching the tactical support.

Players often use active abilities as their primary skills in a character combination, and passive variants automatically become the secondary choice. Characters like D-Bee, Jota, Maxim, Kelly, and Hayato are among the best passive ability options in the game, which allow users to enhance the capabilities of a combination.

Hayato in Garena Free Fire: Passive ability, Awakening state, and ideal sensitivity

Abilities and level-ups

Hayato provides an increase in armor penetration (Image via Garena)

Hayato has two passive abilities -- Bushido and Art of Blades. The former is the default skill, while the latter can be unlocked after completing "Awaken" missions.

Bushido

Players will get an increase (upgradable) in their armor penetration capabilities with every 10% decrease in the HP.

Art of Blades (Awakening State)

There will be a decrease in the frontal damage by a certain amount (Upgradable), with each 10% decrease in max HP.

Level-ups of Hayato

Level 1:

Armor Penetration - 7.5%

Damage Reduction - 1%

Level 2:

Armor Penetration - 8%

Damage Reduction - 1.5%

Level 3:

Armor Penetration - 8.5%

Damage Reduction - 2%

Level 4:

Armor Penetration - 9%

Damage Reduction - 2.5%

Level 5:

Armor Penetration - 9.5%

Damage Reduction - 3%

Level 6:

Armor Penetration - 10%

Damage Reduction - 3.5%

Sensitivity for Hayato

Suitable sensitivity to use Hayato (Image via Garena)

Hayato provides enhanced armor penetration with a reduction in frontal damage, which is handy during close-quarter scuffles. However, players need to grind hard to control their character's movement and aim. The practice will help them benefit from the penetrative capabilities for close-range and longer distances.

Hence, players can focus on increasing the Free Fire sensitivity for "General," Red Dot, and 2x scope, essential for short-range. They can lower the sensitivity for 4x scope and Sniper scope to make better adjustments while aiming.

General: 95-99

Red Dot: 90-94

2x Scope: 83-87

4x Scope: 53-57

Sniper Scope: 47-51

Free Look: 79-83

Users can test the new sensitivity adjustments in Free Fire's training mode.

Also Read Article Continues below

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Saman