Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for headshots and aggressive gameplay in September 2021

Free Fire has an impressive amount of ratings and downloads on leading app stores. The game recently crossed over billion-plus downloads on the Google Play Store. The game size is under 1 GB and runs smoothly on low-end devices.

Players with good aiming skills always prefer to play in an aggressive style. It helps them to rack up more kills and maintain their stats. However, to become good in Free Fire, sensitivity settings also play a significant role.

With a good set of sensitivity settings, users can easily enhance their accuracy, reaction timing, and recoil control.

Free Fire sensitivity settings for headshots and aggressive gameplay

Free Fire sensitivity settings for headshots and aggressive gameplay

Free Fire has an in-game option in the settings menu to change sensitivity settings for various scopes and free look for players. They can set these sensitivity settings based on their comfort level to get better at aiming and controlling the recoil of different weapons.

Here are the best sensitivity settings for those who want to play aggressively and hit more headshots onto enemies.

General: 100

Red Dot: 80

2X Scope: 70

4X Scope: 60

AWM Scope: 50

Free Look: 60

Tips to improve gameplay in Free Fire

1) Master controls

Master your custom HUD controls for better gameplay

The first tip to improve gameplay in Free Fire to a great extent is to get the most comfortable control layout. Gamers are recommended not to change their control settings too often. It reduces the muscle memory of their controls, and they become unable to tap on the right buttons quickly.

2) Master sensitivity settings

Better sensitivity settings will help to get more kills

The second tip with which Free Fire players can play like pros is by mastering their sensitivity settings. It helps them hit more headshots in close range and control the recoil of various weapons in mid-range and long-range combat.

3) Practice on training grounds

Spend more time on training grounds to master aim and accuracy

Gamers are recommended to master their control layout and sensitivity settings by visiting the training grounds. Free Fire has an impressive training system where players can significantly enhance their aim and accuracy skills.

Note: Players are recommended to make small changes to these sensitivity settings. It will help them find the perfect set of sensitivities settings based on their device. Also, this article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer