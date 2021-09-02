5 best Submachine Guns in Free Fire as of September 2021

Free Fire has a great armory in which players can choose from top-quality weapons. The SMGs are one of the best weapons for close-range and mid-range gunfights.

There are eight submachine guns in the game. These weapons have great accuracy and fire rate. It can be difficult for players to choose the best SMG for themselves.

In this article, we discuss the five best Submachine guns in Free Fire as of September 2021.

Best Submachine Guns in Free Fire as of September 2021

1) MP40

MP40 SMG in Free Fire (Image via ff.garena.com)

MP40 is one of the best SMG weapons in the Free Fire game. The weapon has a base damage of 48 hitpoints.

It has a fire rate of 83 and comes with a magazine capacity of 20 bullets. Players can attach two extra attachments, which include Magazine and Stock.

2) CG15

CG15 SMG in Free Fire (Image via ff.garena.com)

The second weapon on the list of the best SMGs in Free Fire is CG15. The gun has significant armor penetration and comes with an average damage per hit of 50 hitpoints.

It has a fire rate of 69 and comes with a magazine capacity of 20 bullets per round. Players can attach two attachments which include Foregrip and Magazine.

3) MP5

MP5 SMG in Free Fire (Image via ff.garena.com)

The MP5 is also a significant choice for players who prefer the SMG weapon in Free Fire. It has impressive hit damage of 48 hit points and a fire rate of 76.

Its range in the game is 41, and its reload speed by 77. Its accuracy is 54, and the movement speed is 66. There is room for attachments like Muzzle, Foregrip, and Scope.

4) UMP

UMP SMG in Free Fire (Image via ff.garena.com)

The UMP has one of the best hit damage and range for an SMG weapon in Free Fire. It has an average damage per hit of 49 hitpoints.

It comes with a magazine capacity of 48 bullets per round. It also has an impressive reload speed of 77. Players can attach various attachments, which include Silencer, Muzzle, Foregrip, and Scope.

5) P90

P90 SMG in Free Fire (Image via ff.garena.com)

P90 has one of the best ammunition capacities among SMGs in Free Fire. The weapon has an amazing ammunition capacity of 50 bullets per round. It comes with an average damage of 48 hitpoints.

Its reload speed is 48, and the fire rate is 75. Players can attach magazines, stocks, and scopes.

The list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

