Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for headshots and fast movements in MAX version

Free Fire MAX has a plethora of customizability choices. However, sensitivity is particularly important since getting it right may empower players to take their gameplay to an entirely new level.

In contrast, if the assigned sensitivity value is set too low or high, gamers may find it difficult to connect simple shots that they were previously able to do.

However, even after finding the optimum settings, gamers should put in a lot of time and effort if they want to score more headshots and enhance their movement.

Note: Sensitivity is entirely subjective, and this article solely reflects the writer’s opinion. What may appear to be optimal settings for one person may not be so for another.

Best sensitivity settings in Free Fire MAX

Suggested sensitivity settings (Image via Garena)

General: 90 – 100

Red Dot: 85 – 95

2x Scope: 75 – 85

4x Scope: 75 – 85

Sniper Scope: 65 – 75

Generally, it is better to have the sensitivity at the higher end of the scale to facilitate quick movement.

Please note that this is only a suggested range and that players should take it as a starting point and then modify it to fit their device and playing style because both of them have a significant impact on this aspect. Players are free to go beyond the specified range if they feel confident in doing so themselves.

Steps to changing the sensitivity

Step 1: Gamers must open settings within Free Fire MAX by clicking on the gear icon.

Select the sensitivity option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, they should click on the sensitivity option and adjust it accordingly. They may reset it to default by clicking on the reset option.

Tips for hitting more headshots

Players should set Aim Precision to default as this offers a heavy aim assist, enabling them to get more headshots in Free Fire MAX.

Users should practice drag headshots to take down opponents effortlessly. This trick involves dragging the fire button upwards, and hence the crosshair will be locked on the head instead of the torso, resulting in a kill with headshot.

On top of this, players can also practice rotation drag and even one-tap headshots. These tricks will help them land more headshot kills as well.

Things to avoid

Players must often avoid adjusting their sensitivity since this will bring no benefit and will likely cause them more problems as it takes time to assimilate to a particular sensitivity.

Additionally, users must adjust their sensitivity according to their devices and the degree of comfort since simply copying it will not produce results.

It takes time to get used to the new settings as players are first advised not to jump directly into the ranked mode but rather play ranked matches and consider heading to the training island.

Edited by Shaheen Banu