Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for headshots and gloo wall placements

Sensitivity settings in Garena Free Fire can be of vital importance. With the right settings, players can take their gameplay to the next level. As a result, most people surf the internet with the intent of finding the best Free Fire settings that they can try out in-game.

These mainly come into play when users are aiming, as the right settings can help hit easier headshots. They can also help with movement and partially assist with the placement of gloo walls during a match.

Note: It is vital to bear in mind that the sensitivity settings given in this article represent the author's individual preferences.

Best sensitivity settings for players in Free Fire

These are the settings that players can try out (Image via Free Fire)

These are the settings that players can incorporate in-game:

General: 90-100

Red Dot: 85-95

2x Scope: 75-85

4x Scope: 75-85

Sniper Scope: 60-70

Free Look: 85-90

(The free look settings will not be affected by a lot and can be adjusted to any level by the players.)

It is crucial to note that hitting headshots and placing gloo walls appropriately would require a lot of practice. It will take players some time to adapt to the settings, and they can first head to the training ground to try them out.

Users can first practice (Image via Free Fire)

On top of this, the ranges mentioned above are not set and can be altered by players based on their personal preferences, layout and more.

Additionally, it is advised that gamers do not keep changing their sensitivity settings in-game frequently if they want to improve their aim.

Steps to change sensitivity settings in Free Fire

Here's a quick guide that players can follow to alter their settings in Free Fire

Step 1: After opening Free Fire on their devices, players can tap on the 'Settings' icon as shown in the image below:

Individuals must tap here (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: This will redirect them to the settings tab in-game. Later, individuals must head to the 'Sensitivity' tab.

Gamers can go ahead and change the required settings (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Finally, they can change the required settings at their convenience.

