Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for headshots and long-ranged fights

Garena Free Fire is renowned for integrating fast-paced action with strategic gameplay. While some players choose to be more aggressive to increase their kill count, others prefer to play it safe from longer ranges.

The latter is an efficient technique of battling opponents since players are less likely to be killed early in the round. However, a proper aim is essential for long-range gameplays.

Controlling the weapon's recoil and getting flawless headshots from a long distance is extremely tough as well. To get accurate headshots in long-range combat, players need to optimize their sensitivity settings.

Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for sniping and long-range fights

Note: The sensitivity settings shown in this article are only recommendations. It is not always feasible to replicate the sensitivity. As a result, gamers should use this as a starting point to adjust their settings based on their degree of comfort during gameplay.

The following Free Fire sensitivity settings can assist players in taking more accurate headshots while sniping over long ranges. They should try to keep a balanced setting for long-range fights, i.e., not too high or not too low:

Best sensitivity settings for long-range headshots in Free Fire

General: 100

Red Dot: 80

2X Scope: 70

4X Scope: 65

AWM Scope: 55

Free Look: 50

Users can follow these steps to adjust the sensitivity settings:

Step 1: They should click on the "Settings" icon in the top-right corner of the menu screen.

Step 2: A new tab will appear where players can choose the "Sensitivity" tab.

Step 3: They can then adjust and add the settings mentioned above.

How to make accurate headshots in long-range fights?

Long-range combat does not necessarily need Sniper Rifles. Even with Assault Rifles, players can engage in long-range combat in Free Fire. Snipers will only help be more precise with headshots.

There isn't much of a difference in strategy while performing headshots with ARs or Snipers. Players need to aim their crosshairs precisely towards the head of the enemy.

To connect headshots, gamers must click on the fire button when the ADS opens (scope in). Then, the auto-aim feature in Free Fire will automatically aim towards the player's head.

This technique always works, whether with Snipers or ARs, if the player's sensitivity settings are fast and responsive.

