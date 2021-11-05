Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for players with passive playstyle

Free Fire is a highly popular battle royale game in the community. Currently, it is one of the titles with the most engagement as it boasts several million active gamers.

The gameplay of players differs considerably from each other. While some prefer an aggressive style, others are satisfied to take the back seat and enjoy the game without any tinge of a hurry.

Users with passive gameplay are quite underrated. Even though thousands prefer this style of play, not much is talked about them.

Free Fire: What are the best sensitivity settings for passive gameplay

Passive gameplay in Free Fire is not the most honorable. However, gamers can opt for it if their motive is to fare better in BR matches. Passive gameplay won't hand over a significant amount of enemy eliminations but would focus on surviving the shrinking safe zone.

Sensitivity settings in Free Fire play an important role in determining the result of a match. Even though most users tend to overlook this aspect, a minor change here and there influences the gameplay and helps get better results in Battle Royale matches.

The best sensitivity settings for passive gameplay in Free Fire is given below:

General: 90 to 100

Red Dot: 75 to 90

2x Scope: 60 to 80

4x Scope: 45 to 75

Sniper Scope: 15 to 30

Free Look: 90 to 100

Players should note that the sensitivity settings vary from person to person. It is improbable there will be multiple users with the same sensitivity preferences. Therefore, they must be the judge of their own settings.

The list above provides basic sensitivity settings that gamers can apply as the base setting. After that, they can enter the Training Mode and make a few minor changes here and there to fit their preferences.

Readers must keep in mind that the gameplay won't improve all of a sudden. Getting used to the new settings will take some time, so players should enter Free Fire daily and practice to improve faster.

