Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for using gloo wall tricks and scoring headshots

Garena Free Fire offers a survival battle royale experience based on a player's skills. Those with good aim and game sense can prosper in higher leagues, and sensitivity settings are of great use for users looking to improve their gameplay.

Gamers also use gloo walls to get better position advantages and score more headshots to eliminate enemies. However, for better gloo wall tricks, they need to have a good set of sensitivity settings in Free Fire.

Free Fire: Most useful sensitivity settings for gloo wall tricks and headshots

The Free Fire sensitivity settings screen (Image via Garena)

Free Fire offers an option to change sensitivity settings for various scopes and general camera angles. Players can use these values to enhance their gloo wall placement tricks and get more headshots.

Here are the most suitable sensitivity settings that gamers can use for the same:

General: 90-100

Red Dot: 85-95

2x Scope: 75-85

4x Scope: 75-85

Sniper Scope: 60-70

Free Look: 85-90

To get better headshots with gloo wall tricks, users must set the discussed sensitivity settings and train more on the training ground. They can tweak these values to arrive at the most comfortable settings to make the best use of gloo walls.

Players can follow this guide to change sensitivity settings in Free Fire:

Step 1: They need to open Free Fire on their devices.

Free Fire settings to change the sensitivity (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Gamers must click on the settings tab in the upper right corner.

Step 3: In the settings tab, they are required to navigate to the Sensitivity option.

Step 4: Users can apply the new sensitivity settings for different scopes by adjusting the sliders.

Note: Players are advised to make the necessary changes to these sensitivity settings based on their devices. The touch response rate differs from phone to phone, so the same sensitivity settings won't apply to all the mobiles.

