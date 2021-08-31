Best Free Fire settings to get more FPS, less lag in OB29 version

Garena Free Fire performs efficiently on most devices due to its low-spec requirements. A large chunk of players use mid-range or low-range smartphones to play Free Fire.

However, with an increased frequency of major and minor updates, the game's performance tends to become sluggish on low-end smartphones. The lags and frame drops become more frequent.

There are some adjustments that users can make to minimize the issues of lags and frame drops while getting a higher FPS after Free Fire's OB29 update.

Better frame rate with minor lagging and drops in Free Fire

What are the highest frame rate settings in Free Fire?

High FPS can result in excessive lagging (Image via Free Fire)

In Free Fire, one can maximize the frame rate by applying the High FPS setting. This way, the frame rate can jump to as much as 60 FPS on most mid-range smartphones.

However, applying the High FPS can also increase excessive lag issues and frame drops. Hence, users with low-spec devices should not activate the said settings to avoid consequent problems.

How to get higher FPS with less lagging?

Ideal Display settings for low-end smartphones (Image via Free Fire)

After opening the Display in the Settings menu of Free Fire, users should apply the High FPS setting if they have a decent 4 GB RAM with a processor like any Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 series or an equivalent one.

However, users with a low-end processor and less RAM smartphones should keep the frame rate at the Normal setting and graphics at smooth adjustment. Normal settings generally keep the gaming experience running smoothly.

However, if the sluggish performance persists, players should make sure the following issues are resolved:

They need to ensure that the internet connection is stable and efficient, as higher ping due to the internet results in lag.

The device's RAM is free, and there is no application running in the background.

Players can also make sure to turn off battery saver and data saver modes of their devices as they can potentially hinder the performance of any app running in the foreground.

Players should avoid using any illegitimate gaming booster to prevent other issues like an in-game ban.

Other than the adjustments mentioned above, gamers should also tweak their sensitivity for a better experience.

