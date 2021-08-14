Best Garena Free Fire sensitivity settings for headshots and rush gameplay after OB29 update

Garena Free Fire is among the top Battle Royale games on mobile platforms. This popular shooter game provides one of the best battleground survival gaming experiences.

Free Fire also has a compact size that makes the game operable on most devices, especially the lower-end ones. Despite its low system requirements and small download size, free Fire offers many customizable options.

Sensitivity is among the most crucial customizable settings that gamers can adjust for better results. A suitable sensitivity eases in-game movement, which further helps on the battleground with agility and aiming.

Sensitivity in Free Fire: Ideal settings for rush playstyle and headshots

It is tough to score headshots while rushing (Image via Total Gaming/YouTube)

Rushing and aiming are two different aspects of the game, and players can master both with ample amount of practice. However, customized sensitivity settings help in making movements easier.

For rush General, Red Dot, Free Look, and 2X sensitivities matter. Because the fight while rushing happens in close-range. Hence, one should adjust these sensitivities within the interval of 80-100.

To be more specific, users should consider the following sensitivities:

General: 100

Red Dot: 95-100

2X Scope: 85-90

Free Look: 80-85

However, for headshots, the timing and placement needs to be precise. Hence, one should have higher sensitivity for General, Red Dot and 2X, while settings should be medium to lower for 4x and Sniper scopes.

The sensitivity of higher scopes has been kept lower due to zooming capabilities. As the zooming power increases, the movement becomes more unstable with higher sensitivity. Hence, users should go for the following sensitivity adjustments:

General: 100

Red Dot: 90-95

2X Scope: 80-85

4X Scope: 60-65

Sniper Scope: 45-50

Free Look sensitivity doesn’t affect the execution of headshots in Free Fire. Hence, gamers can adjust it as per their comfort.

Ideal settings for both aspects

Ideal sensitivity for executing headshots while rushing (image via Free Fire)

Players should consider the following combined settings for rush and headshots:

General: 100

Red Dot: 92-97

2X Scope: 83-88

4X Scope: 60-65

Sniper Scope: 45-50

Free Look: 80-85

The sensitivities of higher scopes generally don’t matter in close-range rushing. Hence, players can leave them untouched while making the adjustments.

To change the sensitivity, players should open the settings menu in the top-right corner of the screen. They can make the aforementioned adjustments through the sensitivity tab in the settings menu.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinion of the writer.

