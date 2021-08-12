Free Fire vs PUBG New State: Which game is better for low-end Android devices after latest updates?

Garena Free Fire and PUBG New State both belong to the same genre. Free Fire has made a name for itself and is one of the frontrunners of the Battle Royale genre. PUBG New State, on the other hand, is yet to see the light of the day.

PUBG New State's second alpha testing is set to begin this month; meanwhile, Free Fire received its OB29 update recently. Both games are making progress at their levels with new updates and testing.

The difference in the performance of both games is still doubtful on low-end Android devices, especially after recent updates. This article will analyze the two games to decide which one is a better option for low-end smartphones.

Free Fire and PUBG New State: Comparing both games based on performance

System requirements

Free Fire system requirements (Image via Google Play Store)

Free Fire supports Android devices with version 4.1 and up while it is operable on at least 1 GB RAM devices. However, for smoother performance, players are advised to run Free Fire on at least 2 GB RAM devices. After the OB29 update, Garena Free Fire runs on version 1.64.2 with a download size of 716 MB.

PUBG New State system requirements (Image via Google Play)

On the flip side, Krafton recently revealed PUBG New State's minimum system requirements. The new PUBG title will support Android devices with version 6 and up, whereas it will operate on 2 GB or above RAM. However, Krafton has promised highly realistic graphics for the game. Hence it is highly unlikely that it will run smoothly on 2 GB RAM devices.

Graphics and gameplay

Free Fire game modes (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire is a pretty compact game compared to other Battle Royale games like COD Mobile and PUBG Mobile. Garena has done a great job in terms of graphic optimization as Free Fire has vibrant and cartoonish graphics.

Although gun mechanics and sound are not exemplary, Free Fire's unique gameplay features make up for that aspect. Free Fire has modes like Classic Battle Royale, 4v4, and 1v1, where players can use special character abilities and weapon skins.

PUBG New State promises better graphics than PUBG Mobile (Image via Krafton/Google Play Store)

Krafton has not revealed much about game modes in PUBG New State. However, players can expect similar gameplay to PUBG Mobile and PUBG PC. There will be an authentic Battle Royale mode with players fighting it out in a more realistic fashion than Free Fire.

PUBG New State also features far better graphics than Free Fire and PUBG Mobile, which implies that the game will run efficiently on mid to high-end smartphones. Gamers can further expect high-end sound and physics optimization.

Which game is ideal for low-end Android devices?

Free Fire is more favorable for low-end devices (Image via Garena)

From initial reactions to PUBG New State, it is quite clear that it is expected to feature an immersive and high-end mobile gaming experience. Krafton aims to enhance it above the level of PUBG Mobile. Hence, PUBG New State seems to be a direct competitor of games like COD Mobile rather than Free Fire.

Due to PUBG New State's ideal system requirements and high-end output, gamers should expect many lag and frame drops on low-end smartphones. Free Fire, on the contrary, fares well on most Android smartphones with low-end processors. Hence, gamers should opt for Free Fire if they have a low-end Android device.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Shaheen Banu