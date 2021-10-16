Best Free Fire settings to increase FPS and reduce lag after OB30 update

Frames per second (FPS) are crucial in any game because they dominate how the animation will pan out, and high FPS in a game like Garena Free Fire means a smoother animation due to the extra details (frames) added to each scene.

Low or normal FPS settings in Free Fire gives a pretty choppy experience due to lack of detail. Players need to remember that activating the high FPS settings on a low-end Android device is not beneficial because it may cause heating issues and lag due to incompatibility.

However, if users have a decent mid-range smartphone with a suitable processor, they should apply the enhanced FPS adjustments.

Free Fire: The suitable settings to increase FPS and reduce lag after the recent update

As already mentioned, Free Fire's High FPS setting works pretty well on most premium smartphones, but the problems arise on low-end devices. Hence, while playing the game on a 2 GB smartphone, players should refrain from using the High FPS option.

Although there is no need to worry about the output on devices with decent processors, players should make sure the following things are checked to minimize excessive lagging:

Data saver mode is off.

No apps are running in the background.

Internet connection is strong.

High FPS in Free Fire

Once players have made sure that the above settings, they should customize their display settings in Free Fire, they can find the same in the settings menu, where they can see the default settings.

Players can choose the 'High' option for 'High FPS' while optimizing other adjustments as per the mobile specifications. They can select the make the other adjustments as follows:

Graphics: Ultra

Ultra High Resolution: High

High Shadow: On

On premium smartphones, Free Fire can achieve the greatest frame rate of 60 FPS, while on mid-range devices, it can lie within a range of 40-60 FPS depending upon the processor, RAM, GPU, and other factors.

