Best Free Fire settings for low-end Android devices to reduce lag and FPS drops

Free Fire has managed to strengthen its position year after year, with players from all across the world enjoying the battle royale title on a regular basis. In terms of minimum hardware requirements, the game works on devices with 1 GB of RAM, but users need a decent device to enjoy a smooth experience.

Users on low-end devices with 2 GB RAM sometimes encounter lag and frame drops. As a result, they lookout for the best in-game settings to ensure they have the best possible experience on their device.

Best Free Fire settings for low-end devices

These are the settings that the players can apply in Free Fire for smooth gameplay (Image via Free Fire)

The game settings are generally set depending on the phone of the user. They can apply the highest possible graphics settings if they have a high-end or mid-range device.

Meanwhile, for a smooth gameplay experience on low-end devices, Free Fire players are recommended to apply the lowest graphics settings. If they have used the Ultra or Standard option, they should put it to smooth.

First, they can try keeping the High FPS option enabled. However, if they face frame drops, they can turn off this option. If they do not wish to lower their graphics settings, they can turn off the shadows and set the High Res option to normal.

Furthermore, if the users have any applications running in their backgrounds, it is recommended to shut them off because they will consume RAM, affecting the game's performance. They can also clear the cache memory.

Apart from this, in case individuals encounter lag due to ping, they can switch to a stable internet connection.

Steps to change settings in Free Fire

1) After opening Free Fire, the player must click on this icon on the lobby screen:

Users are required to tap on this icon to visit the settings tab (Image via Free Fire)

2) The settings tab will open up. Next, they should click on the "Display" section.

Also Read Article Continues below

3) Finally, the required settings can be altered by the players in Free Fire.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar