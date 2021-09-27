Best Garena Free Fire sensitivity settings for beginners to increase headshot accuracy & control recoil

Each weapon in Garena Free Fire has different control, recoil patterns, accuracy, and aim over specific ranges. Hence, it is understandable for beginners to face difficulty in mastering guns while understanding all the other aspects.

It is pretty insightful to drop into the practice range and grind hard to get better. Sensitivity in Free Fire is another factor that affects the recoil control, movement, and aiming of a gun. Users should find their optimum sensitivity settings for better control over recoil and aim.

How to adjust sensitivity in Free Fire to control recoil and enhance headshot accuracy

It is vital to know recoil patterns before making any adjustments (Image via Free Fire)

Before adjusting the sensitivity, players should head to Free Fire's practice range to try out different weapons. This arena will help them understand the recoil patterns of certain guns.

Users should use different types of attachments for a better understanding (Image via Free Fire)

SMGs and LMGs are stable firearms, while ARs require some work. Gamers can ignore recoil for Snipers and Shotguns due to low fire rates in their respective ranges.

They can use different scopes and equipment to tweak their settings. In addition, the versatility of attachments will shed light on the hip fire and ADS performances of certain firearms.

Ideal sensitivity

Ideal sensitivity to control recoil and easy headshots (Image via Free Fire)

After getting ample experience from knowledge, users can tap on the Settings icon to access the sensitivity and adjust it as follows:

General: 95-100

Red Dot: 95-100

2X Scope: 81-86

4X Scope: 58-63

Sniper Scope: 48-53

Free Look: 69-74

General and Red Dot settings need to lie higher because they are primarily used in close-range fights. Conversely, players should keep 2X a little lower because of the range.

Many players use 2X for medium-range scuffles, so controlling recoil with a 90+ sensitivity becomes challenging. On the other hand, an 80+ sensitivity will allow them to execute easy headshots.

Practice grounds in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

4X and Sniper are further lowered to suit their ranged fights, while Free Look sensitivity is purely based on comfort. Beginners can test these newly adjusted settings in the practice grounds of Free Fire for further understanding and refinement.

