Best keymapping and settings for Free Fire MAX on PC

Garena Free Fire and its enhanced version, Free Fire MAX, are both mobile games. Thus, they are meant to be enjoyed on smartphones, especially mid-range ones. However, with the rise in the popularity of Android emulators, many players have started playing FF and FF MAX on PCs.

Playing a mobile game on a PC provides a relatively efficient command over character movement and aiming. Although many new users can still find it a bit complex at first, with suitable settings and keymapping, players can elevate their capabilities in Free Fire MAX and ultimately improve their performance.

What are the ideal Free Fire MAX system settings and keymapping for PC?

Keymapping

Players can customize the commands for their keys using the Controls editor on any Android emulator (Image via BlueStacks)

As the name suggests, keymapping or keybinding allows gamers to assign certain commands to specific keys on the keyboard. This enables them to enhance the efficiency of their in-game controls. The ideal keybinds for a game, especially tactical shooters, will allow players to use the keyboard and mouse to facilitate combat on the battlefield.

Here are the most suitable keybinds for Free Fire MAX on an Android emulator:

Command Key Joystick (Forward, Backward, Left, Right) W, S, A, D Shoot Left Mouse Button Primary Weapon 2 Secondary Weapon 3 Melee Weapon Q Gloo Wall E Grenade 6 (Second slot for Grenade) Backpack Tab MedKit Caps Lock Active Skill Middle Mouse Button Scope (ADSing) Right Mouse Button Sprint Y Jump Space Crouch C Prone Z Revive B Use, Eject, etc. X Loot (First loadout, Second loadout) F & G Armor Repair 7 Mic T Output Voice SHIFT Pin P Map M Emote (default) Ctrl+1, Ctrl+2,...., up to Ctrl+8 (In an increasing order for eight emotes)

Players can find a 'Controls editor' on any Android emulator, which they can employ to attach specific commands to a given key. Players can select their preferred command and tap on their desired key to assign the shortcut to the keyboard.

Note: Players can refer to the support page on the emulator's official website to learn about the process of accessing the 'Controls editor.' For example, in BlueStacks' case, the editor is available via the keyboard icon on the right. Additionally, players should refer to the table and not the image for the ideal keymapping configuration.

System settings

Display settings

One should use high FPS display settings on their PCs (Image via Garena)

Players should generally employ higher setting for display, FPS, and graphics on their PCs because of the quality of Garena's BR shooter. It is unlikely that a higher setting will give rise to performance issues like lags and stutters, as Free Fire MAX is not a device-breaking game.

Hence one should use the following display settings for Free Fire MAX on their Android emulators:

Display

Graphics - Ultra

Ultra High resolution - High

High Shadow - On

On Filter - Set according to personal preference

Set according to personal preference High FPS - High

Minimap

Autoscale - On

Minimap - Depends on the user's preference

Sensitivity

Best sensitivity settings to use on an Android emulator (Image via Garena)

Customizing sensitivity is essential and allows players to tackle recoil, enhance aim accuracy, and master movement controls. In the case of scopes, a suitable sensitivity should be higher for closer distances while lower for objects far away. Thus, gamers can use the following sensitivity for Free Fire MAX on PC:

General: 76 - 80

76 - 80 Red-dot: 85 - 89

85 - 89 2X Scope: 75 - 79

75 - 79 4X Scope: 70 - 74

70 - 74 Sniper Scope: 60 - 64

60 - 64 Free look: 48 - 52 (One can also adjust as per their preference)

Once users have made the adjustments in settings and keymapping, they should head to the training grounds to adjust and adapt to the changes. It will allow them to get a better insight into the controls, which they can later customize if need be.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh