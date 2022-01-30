Best mobile Free Fire settings for smooth gameplay without lag (January 2022)

Lag is one of the most dreaded issues for gamers, and many Free Fire players encounter it due to their devices. However, there could be various factors behind it, such as the specifications.

Consequently, those who face lag wish to resolve it to have the most pleasing gameplay experience possible. For the same reason, gamers look for things like the best in-game settings they can apply.

Optimal Free Fire settings to get smooth gameplay without lag

If users have suitable devices, they can play on the highest possible settings (Image via Garena)

Generally speaking, the settings in Free Fire must be adjusted according to the device being used by the user. Those with mid to high-range devices can set their graphics to 'Ultra' and keep the 'High Res' setting on 'High' to have the most pleasing visual experience.

Those with low-end devices must lower their graphics (Image via Garena)

On the other hand, if players have low-end devices and wish to play Free Fire without experiencing lag, it is advised that they set the graphics to 'Smooth' and the High FPS to 'High.' This will ensure that they get fewer frame drops.

Steps to change settings in the game

Step 1: After the game opens, the user must press the Settings/Gear icon:

Users must tap here to visit the settings (Image via Garena)

Step 2: This will open the settings section, and gamers must next click on the 'Display' option. Consequently, they can go ahead and change the required graphics settings.

Tips to reduce lag

Those with low-end devices can try out the following tips to reduce the overall lag:

1) Closing background applications: One possible cause of the lag is using RAM by background applications. As a result, players should shut off all other apps while playing the game.

2) Clearing the cache: Cache refers to the temporarily saved data in the device's memory. For seamless functionality, all applications have their cache. However, if the player's phone is running low on storage, they can delete the cache for Free Fire.

Aside from that, players may experience lag due to ping issues caused by their internet connection.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar