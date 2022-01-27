Best Free Fire OB32 settings for one-tap headshots

Headshots and the K/D ratio are two of the metrics that players track to determine the skill level of other users in Free Fire. Consequently, gamers wish to improve their numbers in both, but numerous factors come into play in the process.

One of the most crucial things affecting the aim of the users in-game is the sensitivity settings. Having the appropriate ones can make them more accurate on the battlefield, which can further help eliminate the enemies.

Note: Choice of sensitivity is subjective, and the ones stated below solely reflect the writer’s opinion.

Ideal sensitivity settings for one-tap headshots in Free Fire

Sensitivity settings that gamers can incorporate (Image via Garena)

With the sensitivity on the higher ends of the spectrum, players can adjust their aim quicker towards the heads of the opponents. These are the ones they can incorporate in Free Fire:

General: 95 - 100

Red Dot: 90 - 100

2x Scope: 75 - 85

4x Scope: 75 - 85

Sniper Scope: 60 - 65

Free Look: 75 - 80

(Free Look can be placed at any level because it doesn’t affect the overall aim.)

If users find the settings to be uncomfortable, they can make further adjustments based on their preferences. Players can adapt to it by heading into the training range and practicing their aim.

Training range is where the settings can be first tested (Image via Garena)

Furthermore, it is vital to remember that the settings will not ensure automatic headshots and that this is something that gamers will need to acquire via practice. Players must ensure that their crosshair is placed at head level, which is something they will learn over time.

Steps to change sensitivity settings in Free Fire

Here are the steps for gamers to change their sensitivity in-game:

Step 1: Players must start Garena Free Fire on their devices and then press this icon:

Players should tap this (Image via Garena)

Step 2: This will redirect gamers into the ‘Settings’ tab, where they must press the ‘Sensitivity’ option. Finally, the required ones can be altered by them.

Edited by Shaheen Banu