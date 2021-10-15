Best top-up deals to get Free Fire diamonds for cheap in October 2021

Diamonds, Free Fire's premium currency, are quite valuable and essential for a variety of transactions in the battle royale title. Players require them to purchase items such as the Elite Pass and characters. Furthermore, diamonds are also needed if gamers wish to change their names.

As a result, players are always looking for ways to get a better deal and obtain the currency at a lesser price. One such opportunity is provided by Weekly and Monthly Memberships. Here are some further details about them.

How to get Free Fire diamonds for cheap in October 2021

Prices of the memberships are ₹159 and ₹799 (Image via Free Fire)

With the OB30 update, the developers have reworked the entire membership system in Free Fire. They've added a slew of additional perks that give players a better deal on their overall investment.

Pricing has also been altered, with Weekly and Monthly Memberships now costing ₹159 and ₹799, respectively. Here are the benefits of both:

Weekly:

450 diamonds - 100 diamonds immediately + 350 diamonds over seven days (50 diamonds daily).

As a part of this, players will additionally get a Weekly Member Icon, discount store privilege, 8x Universal EP Badge, Second Chance.

Monthly:

2600 diamonds - 500 diamonds immediately + 2100 diamonds over 30 days (70 diamonds daily)

Users will also receive a Monthly Member Icon, discount store privilege, 5x Second Chance, 60x Universal EP Badge, Weapon Skin Gift Box in this membership.

If players purchase both, they will be getting Super VIP perks (Image via Free Fire)

On top of this, if users purchase both of them together, they will be eligible to get the rewards for Super VIP membership:

450 diamonds (15 diamonds per day).

Other perks like Super VIP Icon, discount store privilege, 30x Evo Gun Token Gift Box (1 box daily).

In the image below, the users can find the contrast between the memberships and one of the top-up options:

The price per diamond in the memberships and one of the top-up

Hence, getting the memberships offers players diamonds at a lower cost when compared to the regular top-up.

Below are the steps on how memberships can be acquired:

1) Gamers should boot up Free Fire and tap on the "Membership" icon as shown here:

Click on this icon to visit the Membership section (Image via Free Fire)

2) Next, they can choose the desired one and proceed with the payment.

Users will then need to complete the payment (Image via Free Fire)

3) Upon the conclusion of the purchase, the respective memberships will be activated.

Since good top-up deals come once-in-a-while, players should check out the available options before acquiring diamonds through other avenues.

