Best way to get stylish names in Free Fire: Nickname generator guide

There is a strong desire among Free Fire users to have a unique and stylish nickname (IGN). Many people believe that having a unique name, which includes a range of fonts and symbols, helps them stand out from the rest of the players in a particular match.

However, many people are unaware of the procedure that must be followed to create/generate stylish names. Here's a guide on the same.

Steps on how players can generate stylish Free Fire nicknames

Players can use Fancytextguru to generate such names (Image via Free Fire)

Since the regular keyboards on mobile devices do not include stylish fonts and symbols, players are recommended to use websites on the internet to attain them. Some of the top websites that generate names in various fonts include fancytextguru.com, fancytexttool.com, lingojam.com, and more.

Here's how users can access them and create stylish Free Fire nicknames:

Step 1: Initially, users need to go to a website that generates names.

Step 2: They should then input the required name into the text field that appears after them.

As a result, they will receive several outputs in a range of fonts and symbols.

Step 3: Players may select the desired one and copy and paste it while changing the IGN in Garena Free Fire.

Changing nickname in Garena Free Fire

Step 1: Gamers can launch Free Fire and then tap the banner located in the top left corner of the lobby to access their profile section.

Step 2: Then, players need to press the edit icon next to their name badge. A dialog box will show up; subsequently, they must click the icon next to their existing nickname.

Players should tap on the icon next to their existing name (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: A pop-up will appear, prompting players to enter a new nickname. They can paste the name they had earlier copied and click on the "390 Diamonds" option to change their name.

390 diamonds are needed if players want to change their names in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Upon doing so, diamonds will be deducted from their accounts, and the names of the individuals will be changed. Players can also utilize the name change card to alter the IGN.

Edited by Srijan Sen