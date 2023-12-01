Booyah with Friends event in Free Fire: Get Freedom Sprintstar Bundle and more rewards

The constant stream of events in Free Fire has engaged the game's community by providing various tasks. In turn, they also offer the players an opportunity to receive free rewards that would otherwise cost them diamonds. Recently, Garena has added the "Booyah with Friends" event, which features several items, including an avatar, banner, and costume bundle.

The primary highlight is the Freedom Sprintstar Bundle, an attractive outfit that gamers can use for the female characters inside the battle royale title. As the name might suggest, "Booyah with Friends" will require individuals to win a particular number of matches while playing alongside their friends.

All other specifics regarding the newly commenced event are provided in the section below.

New Booyah with Friends event starts in Free Fire

The Booyah with Friends event made its way into Free Fire on December 1, 2023, and will remain available to the players until December 14, 2023. It features a set of requirements that must be accomplished to receive the associated free rewards.

Listed below are the specifics that users must achieve for the freebies:

Booyah 15 times or Booyah 10 times with friends (Battle Royale, Clash Squad, or Lone Wolf): Get Digital Play Banner

Get Digital Play Avatar Booyah 20 times with friends (Battle Royale, Clash Squad, or Lone Wolf): Get Freedom Sprintstar Bundle or 10x Luck Royale Vouchers

With the event lasting for two weeks, completing the requirements is not impossible, and most gamers who play regularly will be able to fulfill them. Given that winning matches in Clash Squad and Lone Wolf is easier, individuals are advised to engage in those two specific modes to match the specifics faster.

It is worth specifying that the requirements are cumulative, so players only have to win 20 matches over the two weeks. They shouldn't miss out on the free Freedom Sprintstar Bundle since costume bundles are not usually available for a low price and cost several hundred diamonds when acquired through the in-game store or the Luck Royales.

How to claim the rewards from the Booyah with Friends event in Free Fire

Claim the rewards by following the steps outlined below (Image via Garena)

Once you have matched the specifics, you can refer to the steps below to claim the available rewards from the newly commenced event in Free Fire:

Step 1: You may begin by opening Free Fire on your mobile device and then clicking the "Events" icon on the screen's left.

Step 2: Locate the "Booyah with Friends" under the "Activities" tab. The rewards will soon be displayed on the screen.

Step 3: You may tap the "Claim" button beside the rewards to retrieve the relevant items.

The costume bundle can later be worn by going to Free Fire's "Vault" section.

