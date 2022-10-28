Boss Official's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, guild, rank, and more in 2022

Yash Vardhan is a well-known YouTuber in the Indian Free Fire MAX community. He has capitalized on the game's meteoric rise to fame to build a name for himself in the world of content creation.

His primary YouTube channel, Boss Official, has 2.67 million subscribers. Most of his videos aim to influence positive change within the game's community, which can sometimes generate controversies.

The content creator also runs two other YouTube channels called Boss Live and Boss Shorts, which have 112k and 633k subscribers, respectively.

Boss Official's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, and K/D ratio

The Free Fire MAX ID of Yash Vardhan, who is also known as Boss Official, is 90583691. His stats in the game are given below:

BR Career stats

Boss Official's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Boss Official has played 3532 solo matches and secured 765 victories, resulting in a win rate of 21.65%. He has racked up 13415 eliminations and 3155 headshots for a K/D ratio of 4.85 and a headshot percentage of 23.52%.

The internet sensation has also won 285 of the 1550 duo matches he has participated in, making his win rate 18.38%. With 4926 eliminations and 1235 headshots to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.89 and a headshot percentage of 25.07%.

Boss Official has featured in 10296 squad matches, winning 2953 of them and recording a win rate of 28.68%. He has taken down 30166 opponents with 7633 headshots, translating to a K/D ratio of 4.11 and a headshot percentage of 25.30%.

BR Ranked stats

Boss Official's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Boss Official has featured in one solo match in Free Fire MAX Ranked Season 30. However, he has neither registered a kill nor secured a win.

The YouTuber has competed in one ranked squad match but secured no victory. He has 10 frags and no headshots to his name in this mode, resulting in a K/D ratio of 10.

Boss Official hasn't played any ranked duo matches so far.

CS Career stats

Boss Official's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Boss Official has played 4360 Clash Squad matches and has won 2659 times, maintaining a win rate of 60.99%. With 27207 frags and 13283 headshots to his name, he has a KDA of 1.82 and a headshot percentage of 48.82%.

Note: Boss Official's Free Fire MAX stats are accurate as of 28 October 2022. They will change as he continues to play more matches in the game.

Guild and rank

Details about Boss Official's guild (Image via Garena)

Boss Official heads the Boss guild, whose ID is 4798418. He is ranked Platinum 4 and Platinum 2 in the ongoing BR and CS ranked seasons, respectively.

YouTube channel

Yash Vardhan started the Boss Official channel in August 2019 and worked for years to reach his current level. His channel has over 450 videos that have collectively received 239 million views.

The Boss Official channel surpassed one million subscribers in December 2020. This count doubled by mid-2021, and the channel gained 2.5 million subscribers by the end of the year.

Over the last 30 days, the Boss Official channel gained 20k subscribers. However, it lost 17.076 million views as a few videos were made private.

