C_S Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshot percentage, and more

C_S Gaming is one of many Indian content creators who have gained fame by posting content related to Garena Free Fire to their YouTube channels. He has developed a respectable following on the platform thanks to his entertaining and engaging videos focusing on various interesting aspects.

When looking at the current statistics, C_S Gaming possesses a subscriber count of more than 327 thousand. On the other hand, the YouTuber's current view count stands at over 43 million.

C_S Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID and stats

C_S Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID is 1022432514, and the player's ID level is 55. As of this writing, the content creator is ranked Heroic and Gold III in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes.

Listed below are the stats that C_S Gaming maintains in the popular battle royale title:

BR Career

Here are C_S Gaming's BR Career stats in the game (Image via Garena)

C_S Gaming has competed in 1111 solo games and has 33 Booyahs, converting to a win rate of 2.97%. He has killed 1247 enemies and has 214 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 1.16 and a headshot percentage of 17.16%.

In the duo matches, the player has made 626 appearances and has 44 first-place finishes, coming down to a win percentage of 7.02%. With 786 kills and 124 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 1.35 and a headshot rate of 15.78%.

The YouTuber has also participated in 1277 squad games and has 214 victories, retaining a win ratio of 16.75%. He has registered 1780 frags with 247 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 1.67 and a headshot percentage of 13.88%.

BR Ranked

Here are C_S Gaming's BR Ranked stats in the game (Image via Garena)

C_S Gaming hasn't played any solo matches in the ongoing ranked season.

In the duo mode, the content creator has played one match but has failed to get a win. He has one kill with zero headshots for a K/D ratio of 1.00 and a headshot percentage of 0.00%.

Lastly, C_S Gaming has engaged in 84 squad games and has ten wins, coming down to a win percentage of 11.90%. He has 149 eliminations and 18 headshots for a K/D ratio of 2.01 and a headshot rate of 12.08%.

CS Career

Here are C_S Gaming's CS Career stats in the game (Image via Garena)

C_S Gaming has played 647 games in the Clash Squad mode and has 304 wins, resulting in a win rate of 46.99%. He has bagged 2050 eliminations with 442 headshots at a KDA of 1.38 and a headshot percentage of 21.56%.

Note: C_S Gaming's Free Fire MAX stats were recorded when writing this article (28 February 2023). These stats can change as the content creator plays more matches in different game modes.

YouTube channel

C_S Gaming has consistently uploaded Free Fire-based videos over the past few years, and his channel has grown relatively well. There are 567 uploads to his name, of which the most-watched one has 3.1 million views.

As per Social Blade, C_S Gaming has gained 3 thousand Free Fire subscribers in the last 30 days. His view count has also increased by 726.103 thousand over the same period.

