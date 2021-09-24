Can common players get the V Badge in Free Fire? All you need to know

Free Fire certainly has its fair share of content creators and game streamers. But with the growing popularity of streaming, Garena has come up with an initiative called the “Free Fire Partner Program.”

Free Fire Partner Program (Image via Garena)

By joining the program, content creators can get exclusive benefits if they fulfill certain criteria. The Free Fire Partner Program is also region specific and players can read this article to learn more about the partner program in Bangladesh.

V Badge in Free Fire

V Badge was introduced in the patch notes of the OB25 update (Image via Free Fire)

Common players cannot get a V Badge in Free Fire. If content creators get successfully enrolled in the program, they will get a “V” badge as an accolade. This badge was initially introduced with the OB25 update in early December 2020.

How to join the Free Fire Partner Program?

Players will have to follow the steps given below if they want to join the Free Fire Partner Program:

Content creators must head over to the official Free Fire Partner Program website.

They will then have to tap on “Apply Now”.

Note: There are a limited number of slots available, so players might not get the chance to fill out the form due to unavailability.

Eligibility for Free Fire Partner Program

Requirements of Free Fire Partner Program (Image via Garena)

To be eligible, content creators must meet the given criteria:

Content creators must have a YouTube channel that must consist of 1,00,000 subscribers.

The Free Fire content creators must have 80% content about Free Fire in the previous 30 days.

The minimum number of views must be restricted to 3,00,000 in the last 30 days.

The YouTube videos must be consistent, have good content, and must not contain any offensive language.

Advantages of Free Fire Partner Program

Benefits of Free Fire Partner Program (Image via Garena)

Selected players will get many useful benefits like in-game rewards, access to official servers, codes, advanced access to content and lots more. Additionally, they will also be eligible to receive financial compensation if they have more than 500K subscribers and over 95% content revolving around Free Fire.

