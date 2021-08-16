What's Free Fire Partner Program: Requirements, free diamonds, and benefits revealed

Free Fire Partner Program is an initiative by Garena which gives content creators an opportunity to showcase their talent. From additional support to exclusive benefits, the official partners of this program will be able to give their audience the best content.

Eligibility for the Free Fire Partner Program

Eligibility for the Free Fire Partner Program (Image via Free Fire)

Players must meet the following criteria to be eligible for the program:

The YouTube channel of the content creators must have over 1,00,000 subscribers.

The players must have 80% content revolving Free Fire in the last 30 days.

Minimum views must be 3,00,000 in the last 30 days.

The videos must be consistent, have good content, and must not have offensive language.

Benefits of Free Fire Partner Program

Benefits of Free Fire Partner Program (Image via Free Fire)

Content creators will have the following benefits if they become an official partner:

YouTube channels with over 5,00,000 subscribers having 95% Free Fire content will get financial compensation.

Selected players will get early access to content, in-game rewards, diamonds, and more.

These players will get exclusive merchandise and invitation to tournaments.

How to sign up for the Free Fire Partner Program?

Content creators will have to fill in the Google form and submit (Image via Google)

Interested content creators can follow the steps given below if they are looking to join the Free Fire Partner Program:

Free Fire content creators will first have to head over to the official website of the Free Fire Partner Program. They can click here to be re-directed.

Players will then need to click on the “Apply Now” button.

They will then have to fill in the Google form by entering the necessary details.

Content creators will then have to submit the form.

Note: Garena is not accepting responses for the Free Fire Partner Program at the moment, but players can expect the invitation for the application to be available soon.

Also read: High Court orders Bangladesh government to ban PUBG Mobile, Free Fire for 3 months

Edited by R. Elahi