What is V Badge in Free Fire?

Free Fire has been dominating the mobile gaming market for a while and has shown no signs of slowing down. The game has become especially popular within online spaces, making streaming and content creation lucrative career options for many of its players.

To support this digital revolution, Garena has a partner program in place that provides Free Fire content creators with several perks and benefits. However, there are limited slots in the program, and only the best content creators are selected.

What the V Badge represents in Free Fire

V Badge is one of the things that players receive upon joining the Free Fire Partner Program. All members will receive the exclusive badge in-game, and it will be displayed on their profiles.

The patch notes detailing the V badge in the OB25 update (Image via Free Fire)

Garena introduced the V Badge in the Free Fire OB25 Operation Chrono patch. Here's what the official patch notes say about the badge:

"You will now be able to see all Free Fire Partners with their special badge in-game. Spot them out and show them your favorite emote!"

Free Fire Partner Program minimum criteria

The requirements for joining the program (Image via Free Fire)

According to the official website, players must meet certain requirements to be considered in the Free Fire Partnership Program. However, mere fulfillment does not assure selection.

Perks and benefits of joining the Free Fire Partner Program

The perks and benefits that players will get for joining the program (Image via Free Fire)

Players who join the Free Fire Partner Program will receive numerous perks in addition to the V Badge. This includes in-game rewards, diamonds, custom rooms, codes for giveaways, and more.

Moreover, members whose social media channels have more than five million subscribers and 95% Free Fire-related content will receive financial incentives.

How to apply for the Free Fire Partner Program

Users can join the program by filling out a form on the official partner program website (Image via Free Fire)

Players can apply for the Free Fire Partner Program by filling out the questionnaire on the official website.

However, it is worth noting that the application window for the program is closed at the moment.

