Can you play Free Fire MAX on windows after Garena Free Fire ban?

The withdrawal of Free Fire from both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, which looked to be a technical problem at the time, turned out to be the game's ban in the nation.

At the same time, it is unlikely that many players would even consider a scenario where their favorite title would be banned in India, as it was unaffected by ban waves in 2020.

Now that it has been hit with a ban hammer, Free Fire MAX is the only glimmer of hope that the players have.

For those unfamiliar with the title, it is the improved version of the battle royale title that retains the same fundamental gameplay but offers a more visually appealing experience. It was released back in 2021 and was well received by the players.

Can Indian players still play Free Fire MAX?

However, because Free Fire MAX has been left off the list, it is still accessible for download from the Google Play Store. Unfortunately, there is no respite for iOS users as the game is still not available on the Apple App Store.

This exclusion is strange even for the most avid fans as the two share the same gameplay and in-game mechanics. Moreover, gamers can utilize the same account on both applications, maintaining their progress in real-time.

The version is still available to download this variant on emulator (Image via Google Play Store)

As a result, Indian players can still access Free Fire MAX on the windows platform using an Android emulator for the time being. There are plenty of emulators like BlueStacks, MEmu Play, and more that can be utilized.

Moreover, even if they wish to make purchases within the game, no error is displayed. However, whether this variant is accessible remains an open question.

Network Error is displayed when using certain networks to access the regular version (Image via Garena)

On the other hand, players do not have the option to download Free Fire. Those who have already installed it face difficulties while logging in while using specific networks.

The issue with in-app purchases continues to be a concern. On top of this, as this title is banned, users should avoid using it altogether.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar