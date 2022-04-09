Can you play Free Fire online without downloading? Instant Play feature explained

The battle royale genre has gained considerable traction on the mobile platform, with games such as Free Fire emerging as one of the most popular titles available. Its player base continues to increase as developers keep introducing fresh features while regularly enhancing the existing ones.

Several users who have not yet experienced Free Fire can do so without downloading the game using the Instant Play function available on the Google Play Store. For those unfamiliar with the concept, Instant Play allows users to access certain apps without installing them first.

Note: Since Free Fire is banned in India, gamers are advised not to play it or even download it on their devices. They may, however, play the MAX version, which has not been suspended.

How to play Free Fire online without downloading using the Instant Play function

The “Instant Play” option on the Google Play Store delivers a demo/test version of the battle royale title. It isn’t the full version, and its objective is to provide people with a general idea about the game, its features, and so on.

Essentially, users land in a small open area, where they go head-to-head against six bots for two minutes. They will have to eliminate all of them to get the Booyah.

The detailed steps to access the same are mentioned below:

Step 1: To begin with, players will have to open the Google Play Store app on their Android devices and then use the search bar to look up ‘Garena Free Fire.’

Alternatively, individuals can tap on this link to visit the game’s page on the Play Store.

Step 2: Several results will appear, and they must tap on the relevant one.

Press the ‘Try Now’ button to access the demo version (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 3: Next, gamers will find two buttons on their screens – Try Now and Install, out of which they must tap on the former.

Once users select the ‘Try Now’ button, the Instant Play screen will show up (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 4: After choosing that button, the Instant Play screen will appear, and the demo version of Free Fire will show up. They can then try out the game.

After completing the demo, users can proceed to download the main game (Image via Google Play Store)

If users enjoy the experience, they can proceed to download the battle royale title on their devices and enjoy playing the battle royale title on their devices.

Edited by Ravi Iyer