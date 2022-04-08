Garena Free Fire Heros Arise official APK download link for Android and emulators (April 2022)

An essential factor in Free Fire’s rapid rise in popularity worldwide has been the constant stream of updates the developer releases every few months. Over the years, they have been responsible for incorporating a plethora of unique features.

The OB33 version, i.e., Heroes Arise, is the most recent edition and was made available two weeks back, on 23 March. It added numerous crucial changes, such as introducing the unique ‘Link’ system.

Those who have not yet downloaded the latest release on their smartphones can install the APK file accessible on the game’s official website.

Note: The same APK file can be used to download and install the latest version of the game on Android and Emulators.

Downloading Garena Free Fire Heroes Arise using APK file

Here are the steps to use the APK file and install the latest patch:

Step 1: Users should first visit the official Free Fire website on their devices and tap on the ‘APK Download’ button.

Step 2: On their screens, individuals will be able to find two different options, and they can select ‘Free Fire.’ Otherwise, they can also use the following direct download link here.

Players will have to select the first option to get the APK file for the latest version (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once the download is complete, gamers can install the APK on their phones or emulators.

Step 4: Lastly, they can sign in using their accounts to enjoy playing the OB33 release of the game.

If asked, they will have to download additional resources and updates.

Alternative method (Google Play Store)

Google Play Store can also be used (Image via Google Play Store)

Players can utilize the Google Play Store to download Heroes Arise on their devices. Here are the steps for doing the same:

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store application and use the search bar to look up ‘Garena Free Fire.’

Step 2: As the next step, tap the ‘Install’ button on the screen.

Step 3: The download process for the latest version will begin shortly and will be finished depending on the users’ internet speed.

In both methods, gamers will have to ensure sufficient storage space is available.

Disclaimer: Players from India should refrain from downloading or playing Free Fire due to a government-imposed ban on the game.

