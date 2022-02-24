Can you use old Garena Free Fire ID to play Free Fire MAX in India after ban?

The Indian mobile gaming community was taken aback when Free Fire was banned by the government. The battle royale title is not the only mobile application that has been banned. 53 apps that had Chinese roots, or were clones of previously banned apps, were banned along with it.

Hence, the cause behind the ban of the battle royale game was a mystery as it was not of Chinese origin. It was later discovered that the title was banned as it was a threat to the national security of the country.

Indian mobile gamers had to face the same situation back when PUBG Mobile, along with its lighter version, was banned by the Indian government. Thankfully, this time, the enhanced version of Free Fire was not banned and is still available for download.

Players can enjoy Free Fire MAX using their old accounts

Since Free Fire MAX has not been banned in India, players are curious to learn if they can use their old accounts to enjoy the game. Much to their delight, they have found out that it is indeed possible due to the Firelink technology.

Firelink technology is software developed by Garena to link the two battle royale games. Using this technology, players are able to enjoy cross-game multiplayer matches with their friends online.

Old accounts can be linked with Free Fire MAX using Firelink technology (Image via Sportskeeda)

Players just have to download the enhanced battle royale title from the Google Play Store or tap on the link here to get redirected. After opening the game, they will have to log in using the same platform they used to log in to the banned game. That way, both the accounts will be linked, allowing players to claim back all their in-game accessories.

However, the need to enjoy the enhanced version should not arise yet, as the banned battle royale game can still be enjoyed due to live servers on some networks. Players just need to ensure that they are connected to the game using a wifi connection.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan