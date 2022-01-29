Cerol’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, rank, monthly income, and channel stats in January 2022

Lucio dos Santos, aka Cerol, and Nobru co-founded one of the most renowned Free Fire teams in the Brazilian region, Fluxo, which finished fourth in the Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore. Furthermore, Cerol has also made a name for himself on YouTube.

His channel has 7.16 million subscribers, and he regularly comes live to entertain his fans with his fantastic gameplay and exciting commentary. In the last month itself, the YouTuber earned 9.122 million views.

What is Cerol’s Free Fire ID and stats?

Cerol’s Free Fire ID is 1814853268. His stats as of 29 January 2022 are:

Lifetime stats

Cerol has registered 20k kills at a K/D ratio of 4.56 (Image via Garena)

Cerol has featured in 5816 squad games and emerged victorious in 1238, corresponding to a win rate of 21.28%. He has bagged 20894 kills, securing a kill-to-death ratio of 4.56.

He has played 629 duo matches and scored 74 Booyahs, approximating a win ratio of 11.76%. With 3306 frags, the internet star has upheld a K/D ratio of 5.96.

Lucio has 1368 appearances in solo games and bettered his opponents 167 times, accruing a win percentage of 12.20%. He has chalked up 7840 eliminations, registering a K/D ratio of 6.53.

Ranked stats

Cerol has won a single game this season (Image via Garena)

This season, the pro has entered three squad games and notched a single win, translating to a win rate of 33.33%. He has a kill tally of 14 and a K/D ratio of 7.

The YouTuber has played one solo match but has had no luck finding a kill or a win yet.

Note: Cerol’s stats are subject to change.

Rank and guild

Cerol’s guild (Image via Garena)

Cerol is the leader of the FLUXOGAMING guild, and he is ranked in Gold 3 and Silver 3 in the BR and CS ranked modes, respectively.

Monthly income

Cerol’s growth in last month (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade reports that Cerol’s monthly earning through the YouTube channel is estimated to be between $2.3K and $36.5K. His yearly revenue is approximately around $27.4K - $437.9K.

YouTube channel

Cerol started his journey as a content creator with Rucoy Online, a 2D MMORPG game, but subsequently moved to Garena Free Fire. He has been uploading videos surrounding the battle royale title since September 2018. His 701 videos have garnered 564 million views in total.

Edited by Ravi Iyer