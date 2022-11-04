The Charlotte Hornets take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday (November 4) at the FedExForum in NBA Regular Season action. The two teams have reversed records thus far. The Hornets have gone 3-5, while the Grizzlies are 5-3. The betting odds and predictions are below:

Charlotte Hornets vs Memphis Grizzlies betting odds:

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Charlotte Hornets +11.5 (-107) Over 227 (-112) +440 Memphis Grizzlies -11.5 (-107) Under 227 (-110) -625

Charlotte Hornets vs Memphis Grizzlies match details

Game: Charlotte Hornets @ Memphis Grizzlies

Date and Time: Friday, November 4, 8:00 pm EDT

Venue: FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

Charlotte Hornets vs Memphis Grizzlies key stats

The Hornets started the season hot, but have become inconsistent lately. They come into this game on the back of a two-game losing streak. They have lost four of their last five games, the only win in that period coming against the Warriors.

In their previous game against the Bulls, which they lost 106-88, the Hornets shot the ball terribly, which proved to be the reason for their defeat. Overall, their defense was solid. They were able to keep DeMar DeRozan quiet for most of the night with just nine points. But it was their perimeter shooting that let them down massively. The Hornets made only seven of their 32 attempted threes, putting their 3-point % at a woeful 21.9%.

Kelly Oubre Jr. has been a critical contributor for the Hornets, in the absence of star man LaMelo Ball. Oubre is averaging a team-high 17.4 points per game on pretty efficient shooting off the floor. But the main concern with his play this season is his free-throw line accuracy. He has only made 63.2% of his attempted free throws. If he can find his form from the line, his numbers might go even further up and hence help the team convert such crucial scoring opportunities.

The Grizzlies have been quite strong at the start of this season, winning five of their opening eight games. They are coming into this game on the back of a crucial 111-106 win over the high-flying Trail Blazers, putting an end to their two-game losing streak.

Although it was a game they were heavily favored in, considering the Trail Blazers’ star man Damian Lillard was unavailable, it was a victory nonetheless. The Grizzlies were sublime in that game, especially shooting from deep. They made over 46% of their attempted 3-pointers against Portland.

Ja Morant has led all scorers for the Grizzlies this season with an MVP-caliber start to the season. Dubbed one of the most entertaining players to watch in the NBA, he is putting up blockbuster performances on the regular. Morant currently averages 31.4-5-6.4 on nearly 65% true shooting. He has been especially impressive from deep this campaign, making 52% of his attempted threes.

Charlotte Hornets vs Memphis Grizzlies best pick:

Ja Morant has started the season in blistering form. He is currently averaging 31.4 points a night. He has carried the Grizzlies to wins on certain occasions and looks to be doing so every game. With the emergence of the in-form Desmond Bane, a bulk of the scoring responsibility is off Morant’s shoulders, enabling him to produce blockbuster basketball on a daily.

Ja Morant; Points: Over 28.5 (-111)

Charlotte Hornets vs Memphis Grizzlies final prediction:

The Grizzlies are a superior team on paper as compared to the Hornets. The Hornets, on the other hand, are not in the best of form coming into this game. The Grizzlies have had a great offensive performance, thus far, scoring 117.3 points per game, making them one of the best offenses in the league. With home advantage on their side, the Grizzlies should cruise to a win in this one.

Charlotte Hornets: -11.5 (-107)

