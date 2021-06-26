Chrono vs A124 vs Elite Hayato: Which Free Fire character is better for rank push?

Garena Free Fire consists of 40 characters, and players can choose anyone to use on the virtual battlefield. These characters have unique abilities that come in handy during crucial situations on the ground.

However, gamers can best utilize these skills in Ranked mode matches, where they push their ranks to level up through the rank tiers. Thus, choosing the character with the best skill will allow players to have an extra edge on the ground.

This article compares Chrono, A124, and Elite Hayato to see who will be better for rank pushing in Free Fire.

Analyzing Chrono, Elite Hayato, and A124 in Garena Free Fire

Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

Ability: Time Turner

Skill type: Active

Chrono's active skill, Time Turner, creates a force field area that blocks 600 damage from opponents (Level 1). Players can shoot at opponents while they are inside the force field.

Their movement speed gets boosted by 5%, and both results will last three seconds. The skill has a long CD of 200 seconds.

At level 6, Time Turner increases movement speed by 15%. The impact lasts for 8 seconds, having a 170-second cooldown.

Elite Hayato

Hayato Firebrand in Free Fire

Ability: Art of Blades

Skill type: Passive

Hayato's awakened version (Hayato Firebrand) preserves his primary skill (Bushido) and lessens the frontal damage by 1% for every 10% maximum HP loss.

At level 6 of Elite Hayato's skill, every 10% loss in the maximum HP of the player will lessen frontal damage by 3.5%.

A124

A124 in Free Fire

Ability: Thrill of Battle

Skill type: Active

A124's Thrill of Battle, an active skill, converts 20 EP into HP within four seconds at its default level (Level 1). The cooldown is 10 seconds.

At its maximum potential (Level 6), 60 EP are converted into HP within 4 seconds. The cooldown time remains the same, ten seconds.

Verdict: Who is better?

Chrono will be an excellent choice for squad Ranked mode matches as he has a potent skill that defends players and increases movement speed.

A124 will be slightly more advantageous than Elite Hayato as she has an EP converting skill that can give players an HP boost during battles.

Disclaimer: Character choice is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on one's playing style.

Edited by Ravi Iyer