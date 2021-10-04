Chrono vs Dasha: Which Free Fire character is better for rank push?

Chrono’s ability getting nerfed was the most unfortunate part of the OB30 update, and quite a few players were disappointed with the decision.

After these changes, players are curious about how Chrono fairs against other characters. This article compares the abilities of Chrono and Dasha, to judge who is the best choice for pushing rank in the battle royale game.

Chrono

Chrono and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono’s active ability Time Turner has a cooldown time of 250 seconds at the first level and 220 seconds at the final level. It also blocks 600 damage from enemies.

The force field created by Chrono increases by 5% (minimum level) to up to 10% (maximum level). The skill lasts for a span of three to five seconds.

Dasha

Dasha and her ability (Image via Free Fire)

Dasha’s passive ability is called Partying On and helps in reducing damage taken by falls and reduces the maximum recoil of a weapon. The recoil build-up and maximum recoil are reduced by 6% at the first level and 10% at the final level.

The damage taken by falls is reduced by 30% at the initial level, and it is decreased by 50% at the final level. The recovery time from these falls is also lowered by 60% (first level) to up to 80% (sixth level)

Who is better when it comes to pushing rank in Free Fire?

Chrono is slightly more powerful than Dasha (Image via Sportskeeda)

If players want to boost their rank in Free Fire, they must pay attention to two important aspects – survival and kills. Even though Chrono’s ability has been nerfed in the OB30 update, he is still a better choice than Dasha.

Dasha’s ability helps reduce damage from falls. However, this damage can be avoided entirely if players are a bit more careful with their positioning. The reduction in recoil build-up and maximum recoil also does not play a very important role. On the other hand, Chrono’s ability which helps block damage and increase movement speed has utility in a variety of situations.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

