Chrono vs Elite Andrew: Which Free Fire character has better abilities?

Garena Free Fire is renowned for its uniqueness and stands out for its peculiar features and functions. One essential aspect is its characters.

Characters possess special abilities that aid players on the virtual battleground. There are 40 characters available for selection, but choosing the best one will benefit players.

This article weighs the abilities of two of the better characters, Chrono and Elite Andrew, to see who has a better skill in Free Fire.

Analyzing Chrono and Elite Andrew in Garena Free Fire

Chrono

Chrono is one of the most potent Garena Free Fire characters

Ability: Time Turner

Skill type: Active

Chrono's active ability, named Time Turner, creates a force field that blocks 600 damage from foes (at the default level). It also boosts the player's movement speed by five percent.

Players can shoot at opponents when they are inside the force field area. Every effect lasts three seconds and has a CD of 200 seconds.

At Chrono's maximum level (level 6), Time Turner increases the player's movement speed by 15%. The effects last for eight seconds and have a CD of 180 seconds.

Elite Andrew

Elite Andrew or Andrew "the Fierce" is the awakened or upgraded version of Andrew in Free Fire

Ability: Wolf Pack

Skill type: Passive

Elite Andrew (Awakened Andrew) has the original Andrew character's skill (Armor Specialist) and an upgraded passive ability, Wolf Pack.

It reduces armor damage by 8%. Teammates carrying Elite Andrew's skill will add a 15% damage reduction to the player. At the highest level (Level 6), Elite Andrew reduces armor damage by 14%.

Verdict: Who is better?

Both Elite Andrew and Chrono are great options. However, in the end, it depends on the playing style and preference of an individual.

Chrono has a potent ability but has a very long cooldown time. Therefore, players can best use Chrono's powers in squad Ranked mode matches.

Elite Andrew's ability increases vest durability, making him better for shorter matches like Clash Squad or Bomb Squad.

Disclaimer: Choosing a Free Fire character is one's own decision. Prioritizing one over the other solely depends on the gamer's playing style. Therefore, this article reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

