Chrono vs Jai: Which Free Fire character is better for the Ranked matches?

Alongside dynamic action and a plethora of unique features, Free Fire is also a competitive battle royale title that encourages players to push their ranks.

Ranked mode matches involve intense games of survival where 50 players land on an island and fight against each other to win. The winner secures the maximum rank points and climbs up the rank tier.

A good character will help players be more efficient while rank pushing. Chrono and Jai are two well-known characters in Free Fire, and this article compares their abilities to determine who is better for Ranked matches.

Analyzing Chrono and Jai in Garena Free Fire

Jai

Jai in Free Fire

Ability: Raging Reload

Skill type: Passive

Raging Reload is a passive ability that Jai possesses. He can use this ability to instantly reload a gun's magazine by 30 percent after knocking down an adversary. This reloading ability is only available on AR, Pistol, SMG, and SG guns.

Jai can instantly reload a gun's magazine by 45 percent at his peak level (level 6).

Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

Ability: Time Turner

Skill type: Active

Chrono controls an active ability called Time Turner. At its default level, this ability produces a force field that prevents enemies from dealing 600 damage.

When inside the force field area, the player can shoot at opponents, and their movement speed also boosts by 5%. The effects last 3 seconds and have a long CD of 200 seconds.

Time Turner boosts the player's movement pace by 15% at the maximum level. The effects last eight seconds and have a 170-second cooldown.

Verdict: Who is better?

Both are excellent options in Free Fire, but Jai is more effective in Clash Squad mode matches.

Chrono is undoubtedly better for Ranked mode matches as his ability provides a protective shield and boosts players' movement speed. Though his CD is longer, it can be compensated while playing with a squad, as they can back him up.

Disclaimer: Character choice is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on a player's playing style.

