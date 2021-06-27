DJ Alok vs Jota vs Skyler: Which Free Fire character is better for rank push?

Garena Free Fire now consists of 40 characters, and almost all of them consist of special abilities. However, their powers are best utilized in Ranked mode matches.

Ranked mode matches are popular amongst players as players face challenging competitors while pushing their ranks. However, potent characters can help players to be most efficient in this type of match.

Therefore, this article compares the abilities of DJ Alok, Jota, and Skyler to see who will be better for rank pushing in Free Fire.

DJ Alok vs Jota vs Skyler in Garena Free Fire

DJ Alok

Ability: Drop the Beat

Skill type: Active

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok's active skill is called Drop the Beat. It creates a 5m radius that boosts ally movement speed by ten percent and restores 5 HP/s for five seconds at Alok's base level.

After using universal fragments, his skill improves. It raises the ally's movement speed by 15% at its highest level and restores 5 HP/s for 10 seconds.

Skyler

Ability: Riptide Rhythm

Skill type: Active

Skyler in Garena Free Fire

Skyler's active skill, Riptide Rhythm, generates sound waves that can destroy five gloo walls within a 50m range. Each gloo wall deployed will boost HP recovery, beginning with four points at the default level. All effects have a 60 second CD.

Skyler's ability generates a sound wave that can break five gloo walls within 100 meters at the max level. After that, the CD decreases to 40 seconds, and the HP recovery points rise to nine points per gloo wall.

Jota

Ability: Sustained Raids

Skill type: Passive

Jota in Free Fire

Jota's passive ability Sustained Raids instantly restores 25 HP upon killing an enemy with SMGs or Shotguns at level 1. The cooldown time is of five seconds.

At Jota's max level (Level 6), he instantly restores 40 HP upon each kill with SMG or Shotgun. The cooldown time remains the same.

Verdict: Who is better?

DJ Alok is among the best of the three characters as he offers a significant HP boost to the players and an enhanced movement speed.

Jota and Skyler are also excellent options for aggressive players in the Ranked mode. However, Skyler is slightly better than Jota as his ability breaks the enemy's defense while also restoring the HP of the player.

Disclaimer: Character choice is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on a player's playing style.

Edited by Srijan Sen