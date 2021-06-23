Chrono vs K in Garena Free Fire: Which character is better for rank push?

Garena Free Fire offers both ranked and classic game modes. Players like grinding the former because they face intense competition and tough opponents while they push their ranks.

As gamers strive for higher rank levels, they must select the best characters to aid them on the ground. Chrono and K are two of the better choices for rank pushing.

This article analyzes their abilities to decide who will be better for Free Fire's ranked mode.

Analyzing Chrono and K in Garena Free Fire

Chrono

Chrono is one of the most powerful Garena Free Fire characters

Ability: Time Turner

Skill type: Active

Chrono's active skill, named Time Turner, creates a force field that blocks 600 damage from foes (at the default level). It also boosts the player's movement speed by five percent.

They can shoot at opponents when they are inside the force field. Every effect lasts three seconds and has a CD of 200 seconds.

At Chrono's maximum level (level 6), Time Turner increases the player's movement speed by 15%. The effects last for eight seconds and have a CD of 180 seconds.

K (Captain Booyah)

K is a prevalent character in Garena Free Fire

Ability: Master of All

Skill type: Active

K possesses a skill called Master of All that grants players 50 points of EP. When in the jiu-jitsu mode, allies within a 6m radius get a 500% increment in EP conversion rate.

The character can instantly recover 2 EP every 3 seconds, up to a limit of 100 EP when in psychology mode. The mode switch has a cooldown of 3 seconds.

K’s active abilities improve as he advances through the levels. He is advantageous for both aggressive and passive players, especially in squad ranked mode matches.

Verdict: Who is better?

Chrono and K are two of the most powerful characters in Free Fire. However, the former's long cooldown period makes it difficult for players to use his abilities frequently.

Therefore, K will be a much better choice as he also offers automatic EP recovery, which gradually gives an HP advantage to players during battle.

Disclaimer: Choosing a Free Fire character is one's own decision. Prioritizing one over the other solely depends on the gamer's playing style. Therefore, this article reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

Hello! If you are active on Instagram please follow us too :) @sportskeedaesports

Edited by Ravi Iyer