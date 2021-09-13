Chrono vs Moco vs Dasha in Free Fire: Which character is better for aggressive players?

Chrono is one of the most famous Free Fire characters today. The character was very powerful before his ability was nerfed in the OB27 update, much to the disappointment of players.

Moco and Dasha are both passive characters who are not often chosen by players. This article compares the abilities of these three to determine who is the best for aggressive gameplay in Free Fire.

Chrono

Chrono and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

This character has an active ability called Time Turner that helps players by creating a force field for 3 seconds that can block 600 damage from enemies. The ability also increases their movement speed by 5%.

Moco

Moco and her ability (Image via Free Fire)

Moco is a passive character who has the ability called Hacker’s Eye. Using it, gamers can tag enemies they have shot for two seconds. The awakened version of the character is coming soon.

Dasha

Dasha and her ability (Image via Free Fire)

Dasha is a powerful passive character in Free Fire who has the ability, Partying On. She helps in reducing the damage taken from falls by 30% and reduce the recovery time by 60%. Recoil build-up and maximum recoil are also reduced by 6%.

Note: The abilities of the characters mentioned are all at their minimum level. To get the best out of their character, players can level them up.

Which Free Fire character is better for aggressive gameplay?

Chrono is more powerful than Moco and Dasha (Image via ff.garena)

Moco is no match when it comes to Chrono and Dasha. Despite Dasha being a powerful character, Chrono is the better choice for aggressive gameplay.

The force field not only blocks damage from enemies but also allows players to shoot from inside. So, they can push their opponents without having to worry about the damage they might take. The major disadvantage of Chrono is his cooldown time that was increased when his character was nerfed in the OB27 update.

