Chrono vs Steffie: Which Free Fire character is better for Factory rooftop challenge?

Free Fire's Factory roof challenge is not an easy game to win as all players drop at a single location in a custom room to fight it out. They are not allowed to use any weapon other than their fists or melee items.

Gamers need a specific skill set regarding their movement and a particular character to gain the extra advantage. Hence, most of the otherwise great Free Fire characters become not so helpful in the Factory roof challenge.

This article analyzes Chrono and Steffie's abilities to decide which character is better for the Free Fire challenge that YouTubers have popularized.

Free Fire Factory roof challenge: Chrono, Steffie, their abilities, and more

Chrono

Gamers can use Chrono's ability to enable a force field shield (Image via Free Fire)

Chrono had an invincible status taken away from him via a nerf after the OB27 update. Nonetheless, he is still one of the most popular Free Fire characters, providing a shield and an increase in character's agility by 5%.

However, Time Turner (Chrono's ability) lasts just three seconds while it has a humongous cooldown period of 200 seconds. Hence, Chrono can prove disadvantageous in the Factory challenge if players do not use his ability wisely.

Steffie

Steffie is a decent choice for the Classic mode but not for the Factory Challenge (Image via Free Fire)

Steffie is not as popular as Chrono due to her defensive ability. Gamers can activate her Painted Refuge ability to downgrade the damage accumulation from explosives and bullets by 15% and 5%.

The effects last for five seconds and have a cooldown of 45 seconds.

Steffie's ability is helpful in the Classic or Clash Squad modes to a point, according to her description. However, in Free Fire's Factory roof challenge, she becomes irrelevant due to the challenge's usage of weapons.

Which character is more suitable for the Factory roof challenge in Free Fire?

Chrono is much more helpful than Steffie in Factory Challenge (Image via Garena)

It is quite clear from the above descriptions that both Chrono and Steffie are not that suitable for the Factory challenge. The former has a short activation period with a more extended cooldown period, while Steffie is entirely irrelevant due to her ability.

However, between the two, Chrono proves to be much more helpful because gamers can actually use him in the Factory Challenge to their advantage.

Also read: 5 best ways to get gun skins in Free Fire

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Ravi Iyer