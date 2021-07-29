5 best ways to get gun skins in Free Fire

Free Fire features plenty of unique items at lucrative offers, and beautiful gun skins are one of those. Furthermore, these skins can be unlocked or purchased through various kinds of events, the in-game store, Lucky Royale, and many more methods.

Players need to be aware of ways to get such gun skins in Free Fire. Some of these skins are rare and cost hundreds of diamonds while sometimes they are just a click away from redemption.

This article will suggest the five best ways players can claim gun skins in Free Fire.

Gun Skins in Free Fire: What are the best way to get gun skins

#5 - Incubators

Incubators often feature many rare gun skins (Image via Free Fire)

Lucky Royale’s Incubators often feature unique character cosmetics and sometimes Legendary weapon skins. Players can collect various items, fragments, and coupons from the Incubator using spins.

After collecting a certain number of such coupons and items, they can easily construct any available skins. Players also need to remember that these incubators are luck-based and can only earn one skin after collecting the required materials.

#4 - Weapon Royale

Weapon Royale (Image via Free Fire)

In the Lucky Royale section, there is a weapon-specific mode for the lucky draw. Players can use diamonds or Weapon Royale vouchers to spin for their desired gun skin.

Each turn costs around 40 diamonds if players don’t have any Weapon Royale vouchers. If they are lucky enough, they can unlock their desired item in the first few spins.

#3 - Redeem codes

Redemption site of Garena (Image via Garena)

Garena features a redemption site where players can visit and redeem various exclusive items like weapon skins, both permanent and temporary, using redeem codes.

Hence, they can keep an eye on such redeem codes which they can get from the game, Garena’s social media handles or even popular YouTubers.

#2 - Events

Last years's anniversary event (Image via Free Fire)

Players get the chance to earn various weapon skins through in-game events by completing missions. Garena launches such temporary events featuring weapon skins every season. Players only need to watch out for them in the event section.

The upcoming spectacle is the fourth-anniversary event of Free Fire, which is expected to arrive in mid-August. The anniversary event might feature loads of permanent weapon skins, characters or character cosmetics as major rewards.

#1 - Rank rewards

Rank rewards (Image via Fee Fire)

Ranking rewards is one of the easiest ways to permanently acquire weapon skins in Free Fire. Players can rank up by playing, grinding, and winning in Classic matches. Apart from that, they can unlock various other rank-up rewards as well.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul