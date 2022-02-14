Dev Alone's Free Fire ID, headshot percentage, K/D ratio, and other stats in February 2022

Devendra Singh, who is known in the Indian Free Fire community by his in-game nickname Dev Alone, is a well known streamer and content creator. He is a differently-abled streamer, also dubbed a "one-handed legend," winning the hearts of his viewership with his amazing gameplay.

Dev Alone has managed to push all the way to Heroic in BR-Ranked and Diamond 2 in CS-Ranked.

What is Dev Alone’s Free Fire ID and other stats?

Dev Alone’s Free Fire ID is 279122300, while his in-game stats are outlined below:

Lifetime stats

Dev Alone's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Dev Alone has taken part in 22679 squad games and walked out with 7352 wins, corresponding to a 32.41% win rate. With 76093 eliminations, of which 15617 are headshots, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.96 at a headshot rate of 20.52%.

The YouTuber has competed in 2264 duo matches, registering 484 victories in the process, at a win rate of 21.37%. Additionally, he has secured 6838 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.84, and 1268 have been recorded as headshots with a headshot ratio of 18.54%.

Dev Alone remained undefeated in 255 of the 1801 solo matches, equating to a win rate of 14.15%. He managed to rack up 6373 kills in the process while earning 1531 headshots, contributing to 4.12 and 24.02% K/D ratio and headshot ratio, respectively.

Ranked stats

Dev Alone's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The internet star has 274 squad matches to his name and recorded a kill tally of 94 matches, roughly equating to a win ratio of 34.30%. Dev Alone chalked up 1394 kills for a K/D ratio of 7.74 while procuring 340 headshots at a 24.39% headshot rate.

Note: Dev Alone’s Free Fire stats are subject to change.

Guild

Dev Alone's guild (Image via Garena)

He heads the Hawk-Eye 07 guild in Free Fire, whose ID is 279122300.

Monthly income

Dev Alone's growth last month (Image via Garena)

Social Blade reports that Dev Alone’s earnings are estimated to be between $213 and $3.4K. The yearly revenue generated through the channel with the given level of viewership is believed to be around $2.6K and $41K.

YouTube channel

Devendra Singh launched his YouTube channel in June 2019 and has come a long way since, amassing more than 1.22 million subscribers. His streams and videos have been viewed more than 64 million times on YouTube.

In the last month alone, the YouTuber gained 20k subscribers and 853.722k views.

