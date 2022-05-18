Dev Alone's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, rank, real name, and YouTube income in May 2022

Devendra "Dev Alone" Singh is among the many successful Free Fire content creators from India. The community also refers to him as "One-Handed Legend" due to the fact that he plays the battle royale game with relative ease using just one hand.

His YouTube channel has amassed 1.21 million subscribers in less than three years. Dev Alone also has a Discord Server with more than 8k members.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian gamers should refrain from playing the battle royale title. Additionally, the images and stats used in the article are taken from Free Fire MAX.

What is Dev Alone's Free Fire ID?

Dev Alone's Free Fire ID is 279122300. The Indian YouTuber has reached the Master tier in both the BR and CS Ranked modes.

Lifetime stats

Dev Alone's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Dev Alone has played 1802 solo matches and has remained unbeaten 255 times, registering a win rate of 14.15%. He has chalked up 6373 frags in the mode alone while retaining a K/D ratio of 4.12.

The content creator has won 484 out of 2265 duo matches, with an aggregative win rate of 21.36%. Devendra has secured 6842 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.84.

Dev Alone has featured in 23146 squad matches and registered 78686 Booyahs, roughly equating to a win rate of 32.53%. He has taken down 78686 opponents, securing a K/D ratio of 5.04.

Ranked stats

Dev Alone's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Dev Alone has competed in a single duo game in Free Fire and eliminated four opponents, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 4.

The content creator has played 193 ranked squad matches and has bagged 54 first-place finishes, amounting to a win rate of 27.97%. He has notched 1009 eliminations, ensuring himself a K/D ratio of 7.26.

He is yet to play any solo ranked games this season.

Note: Dev Alone's stats were recorded on 18 May 2022 and are subject to change as he participates in games in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

Dev Alone's income from YouTube (Image via Garena)

According to Social Blade, Dev Alone's YouTube channel is estimated to generate around $75 to $1.2K a month. His projected annual income is between $897 and $14.4K.

YouTube channel

Devendra began his YouTube career in June 2019. He has posted a variety of content throughout the years and streamed the battle royale title, accumulating a sizable fanbase. Dev Alone has more than 700 uploads which have raked in 66 million views in total.

The player recently streamed his journey of attempting to grind his way to the topmost tier of the battle royale title. Dev Alone has garnered 299k views in the last 30 days alone.

Edited by Siddharth Satish