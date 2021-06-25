Dev Alone’s Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earning, India rank, and more in June 2021

Devendra Dev Alone Singh is one of the most prominent names in the Indian Free Fire community. The YouTuber has gained approximately 700K subscribers over the past year, showcasing his popularity on the platform.

Currently, he has over 1.17 million subscribers on his channel, and this article looks at his in-game stats and other details.

Dev Alone’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 279122300.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Dev Alone has appeared in 20872 squad games and has bettered his foes in 6778, coming down to a win percentage of 32.47%. In addition, he has bagged 66899 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 4.75.

The streamer has competed in 2257 matches in the duo mode and has come out on top on 483 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 21.40%. In the process, he has notched 6822 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.85.

The content creator has featured in 1772 solo games and has a winning tally of 253, retaining a win ratio of 14.27%. He has accumulated 6332 eliminations, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.17.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Devendra has 303 squad matches to his name in the current ranked season and has 111 first-place finishes, leading to a win rate of 36.63%. With a K/D ratio of 7.07, he has 1357 frags.

The internet star has participated in 11 duo games and has triumphed in four of them, resulting in a win percentage of 36.36%. In these matches, he has 72 kills at a K/D ratio of 10.29.

The YouTuber has also played two solo matches.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

Earnings of Dev Alone (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Dev Alone’s estimated monthly earnings from YouTube ranges from $377 to 6K. His estimated yearly income is between $4.5K and $72.5K.

YouTube channel and rank

Dev Alone has been creating YouTube content for a while, and the oldest video on his channel was released back in June 2019. Presently, he has 467 videos with 56.85 million views.

In terms of subscribers, his channel is placed at the 2949th position in India. Readers can click here to visit Dev Alone's YouTube channel.

Social media handles

Given below are the links to Dev Alone’s social media handles:

Instagram: Click here

Discord: Click here

