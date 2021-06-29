DJ Alok vs Elite Andrew: Which Free Fire character is better for Clash Squad mode in Season 7

Garena Free Fire offers multiple gameplay modes and maps for its players. However, the most renowned arcade mode is Clash Squad.

It sees two teams fighting against each other in a series of rounds. The side to win the maximum number of rounds wins the match. Clash Squad Season 7 is ongoing, and players push their ranks to prove their credibility in-game.

This article compares two of the better characters, DJ Alok and Elite Andrew, to determine who will be a better option for the Clash Squad Season 7 in Free Fire.

Analyzing DJ Alok and Elite Andrew in Garena Free Fire

Elite Andrew

Elite Andrew or Andrew "the Fierce" is the upgraded/awakened version of Andrew in Free Fire

Ability: Wolf Pack

Skill type: Passive

Elite Andrew (Awakened Andrew) possesses the original Andrew character's skill (Armor Specialist) and his awakened passive ability, Wolf Pack.

It reduces armor damage by 8%, and if teammates also have Elite Andrew's skill, a further 15% damage reduction is added from each of them. This ability reduces armor damage by 14% at the maximum level (Level 6).

DJ Alok

DJ Alok is a prominent character in Garena Free Fire

Ability: Drop the Beat

Skill type: Active

DJ Alok's Drop the Beat conjures a 5m aura that increases ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for 5 seconds.

Using universal fragments, players can boost this active ability to level 6, where he increases ally movement speed by 15% and restores 5 HP/s for ten seconds.

Verdict: Who is better?

Both DJ Alok and Elite Andrew are excellent choices for the Clash Squad mode. However, the former's ability is more overpowering.

Andrew offers significant damage protection to players. However, Alok's HP restoring and movement speed enhancing skill provides an extra advantage during close-combat battles.

Disclaimer: Character choice is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on the player's playing style.

