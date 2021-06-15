DJ Alok vs Elite Andrew vs Xayne: Which Free Fire character is better for the Factory Challenge?

The Factory Challenge in Free Fire is one of the most widely played custom room challenges that requires players to have fistfights (or battle with melee weapons) atop the Factory. The fights are usually 1v1, and the last one standing wins the match.

DJ Alok, Elite Andrew, and Xayne are potent characters in Free Fire who aids players significantly on the ground. Today this article will compare and analyze their abilities to see who will be a better option for the Factory Challenge in Free Fire.

Analyzing the abilities of DJ Alok, Xayne, and Elite Andrew in Garena Free Fire

Elite Andrew

Elite Andrew or Andrew "the Fierce" is the upgraded version of Andrew in Free Fire

Ability: Wolf Pack

Skill type: Passive

Elite Andrew (Awakened Andrew) has the skill of the original Andrew character (Armor Specialist) in addition to his awakened passive ability, Wolf Pack.

It lessens armor damage by 8%, and if teammates carry Elite Andrew's skill, 15% more damage reduction will be added from each of them. At the highest level, this skill lessens armor damage by 14%.

Xayne

Xayne in Garena Free Fire

Ability: Xtreme Encounter

Skill: Active

Xayne's active ability, Xtreme Encounter, grants players 80 HP for a limited duration at level 1. It also enhances damage to gloo walls and shields by 40%. The effects last for ten seconds with a 150-second cooldown.

At level 6, the ability deals 100% damage to gloo walls and shields. Meanwhile, the cooldown period lasts for 100 seconds.

DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Garena Free Fire

Ability: Drop the Beat

Skill type: Active

DJ Alok's Drop the Beat creates a 5m aura that increases ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for 5 seconds.

Using universal fragments, this active ability can be boosted to level 6, where he increases ally movement speed by 15% and restores 5 HP/s for ten seconds.

Verdict: Who is better?

DJ Alok's ability is the most versatile and potent in Free Fire and will benefit players during fistfights. Therefore, he will be the best choice among the three.

Xayne comes second as her temporary extra HP will be a huge advantage for players while fistfighting.

Elite Andrew's skill is beneficial, but his ability falls short for this challenge as the other two offer an HP advantage.

Note: Since the Factory Challenge is a custom room mode in Garena Free Fire, the weapon of choice solely depends on the individual player. The fights are usually 1v1, and the popular weapons used are melee and fists. This article compares the two characters based on these criteria.

Edited by Ravi Iyer