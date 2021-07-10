DJ Alok vs K: Which Free Fire character is better for rank pushing in Season 22?

Ranked Season 22 is ongoing in Free Fire, and players are all charged up to push their ranks to the top tiers. However, rank pushing is not easy, and players have to grind a lot to reach higher levels.

Besides grinding hard, gamers can also utilize the abilities of characters to get the best results. DJ Alok and K, aka, Captain Booyah are two of the better Free Fire characters possessing powerful active abilities.

Analyzing the abilities of DJ Alok and K in Garena Free Fire's ranked mode

DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Ability: Drop the Beat

Skill type: Active

DJ Alok has an active ability in Free Fire, Drop the Beat. At the default level one, it generates a five-meter aura that enhances ally movement speed by 10% and heals 5 HP/s for five seconds.

At DJ Alok's maximum skill level, his ability boosts ally movement speed by 15% and recovers 5 HP/s for ten seconds.

K (Captain Booyah)

K, Captain Booyah in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Ability: Master of All

Skill type: Active

K, aka Captain Booyah, has the ability called Master of All, which increases the maximum EP of a player by 50. It has two skill modes. In the Jiu-jitsu mode, allies within 6 meters get a 500% increment in EP conversion rate.

In the Psychology mode, players can recover 2 EP every three seconds up to a maximum of 100 EP. The mode switch cooldown is of three seconds.

At the maximum level (level 6) in the Psychology mode, players can recover 2 EP every two seconds up to 150 EP.

Verdict: Who is better?

Both K and DJ Alok are excellent healer characters. However, the latter's ability is more effective as he directly restores HP and increases the player's movement speed.

During rank pushing, Alok's skill will be beneficial for both passive and aggressive players. Hence, he will be a much better option than K in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: Character choice is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on a player's playing style.

Edited by Ravi Iyer