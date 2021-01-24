DJ Alok vs K in Free Fire: Which character is for the Factory challenge?

Free Fire is one of unique Battle Royale games in the Esports industry and stands out mainly because it includes special characters that aid players in the game.

The Factory challenge is one of the most popular custom room challenges created mainly by content creators like A_S Gaming. The factory is one of the Bermuda map locations, where the challengers drop on the roof of the factory to knock out opponents.

This article compares two elite Free Fire character to see which one would be better suited for the Factory challenge.

Assessing the abilities of DJ Alok and K in Free Fire

DJ Alok's ability - Drop the Beat.

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok is the most sought-after character in Free Fire. He has an active ability called Drop the Beat, which can create a 5m aura that increases the ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for five seconds.

His ability can be boosted to level six using character level-up cards. The max level increases ally movement speed by 15% and restores HP by 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

K's ability - Master of All

K (Captain Booyah) in Free Fire

According to his in-game description, K is a professor and a jiu-jitsu expert who has an active Master of All. In the Jiu-Jitsu mode, allies within a 6m radius get a 500% increase in the EP conversion rate.

In the psychology mode, he can recover 2 EP every three seconds up to 100 EP. However, the mode switch cooldown takes around 20 seconds.

K can evolve up to level 6 by using character level-up cards. K can recover 2 EP every two seconds and up to 150 EP in the psychology mode at his maximum potential.

Verdict

Both DJ Alok and K are fantastic characters with incredible abilities to use in Free Fire. However, for the Factory roof challenge, DJ Alok is the clear choice because of strong abilities and usefulness.

K is a great character too. But DJ Alok is the best option for this challenge because he offers enhanced movement speed and a constant healing source, which will be beneficial for players engaged in a fight.

K's abilities don't help because players won't have an opportunity to gather EPs conveniently in the Factory area.

(Note: As the Factory challenge is a custom room mode, it solely depends on the individual players as to which weapon they choose. Usually, the fights are 1v1 and the popular weapons are melee and fists. Hence, this article compares these two characters based on these criteria).